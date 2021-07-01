Chambers Busy Summer

Isn’t summer normally the time of the year when Borregans sit back and take a breather before we gear up for the new season? Well that’s what I thought, but so far it’s not happening and for several great reasons.

We’ll start with welcoming more new members to the Chamber, Dr. Charles Ukaoma, Northstar Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor. Never be afraid to ask for help!

Also Sarah and Lee Rogers, yes the Chamber welcomes families and individuals and offers special membership levels for them. Even though many of our events are community oriented, we also have members only information eblasts, specials and happenings such as our “Sizzling Summer Members Only Mixer.” Simply check the Chamber website under membership for all of the details or give us a call and we’re happy to send you the info.

Word is out that Borrego Days is on and the vendors are calling for their applications, with just a little more refining we’ll have those out soon, so please be patient. Sponsorship pledges are starting to go out and we’re already excited to say that Rams Hill Golf Club is the event sponsor for the Beer Garden and the Palm Canyon Hotel & RV Resort is the event sponsor for the Security and Grounds Cleanliness package. We can’t thank them enough!

There are several levels to choose from and all tax deductible through the Borrego Festivals Foundation, and most include a booth at the Festival which can be used by the donor or donated to one of Borrego’s many nonprofits. The “Borrego Days Super Fan” level is unlimited in availability so the more pledges at that level, the more nonprofits are given booths to use for their own purposes or to allocate to their members. A win, win for everyone.

August reminder*** The Chamber will be closed the month of August; however, we will be checking emails and answering voicemail but no walk-in service. Thank you.

