Bring Up the Lights! Progress Report

We started this campaign in March of this year and with your very generous contributions as well as funds from various grantors, we have obtained enough funds to sign contracts in order to begin our project.

We have, however, not entirely reached our goal. We will nearly complete the project with the funds that we have obtained, but it may require that we limit the number of lighting instruments that we purchase depending upon the costs of construction and installation. We are at this time within ~ $25,000 of our initial goal. If you find it within your ability to assist, your support will be greatly appreciated.

Support BSPAC in our campaign to Bring Up the Lights and continue our goal of providing excellent live performance and education in our rural desert community!

To contribute, go to http://www.bspac.org or send a tax deductible donation to: BSPAC, PO Box 243, Borrego Springs, California 92004.

For more information contact bspac2016@gmail.com.

– Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center