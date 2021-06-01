Stolen Vehicle, Hidden Narcotics

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and recovered a stolen vehicle on May 18.

The incident occurred at around 7:45 a.m., when a 25-year-old woman, identified as a United States citizen, driving a white 2013 KIA Optima approached the Highway 86 checkpoint.

A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle’s engine in the primary inspection lane. Agents directed the vehicle to enter the secondary inspection area for further investigation.

During the secondary inspection, agents discovered two bundles wrapped in black electrical tape wedged between the battery and engine compartment. The contents inside of the packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine.

As part of the inspection, agents requested a record check on the vehicle that resulted in a positive alert for a stolen vehicle registered out of Beaumont.

Once the woman was told she was under arrest, she willingly handed over a bag containing a white crystal-like substance and a bundle containing blue pills. When tested, the blue pills tested positive for properties of fentanyl, and the white crystal-like substance tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was approximately 2.44 pounds with an estimated value of $6,588. The total weight of the fentanyl pills were .360 pounds with an estimated value of $11,520.

El Centro Sector turned over the driver, narcotics, and the stolen vehicle to the Imperial County Border Crimes Suppression Team.