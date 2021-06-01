March 18, 1948 – March 15, 2021

Patrick Daniel Bernardi, age 72, died unexpectedly at his home in Borrego Springs, California on March 15, 2021.

Patrick Daniel Bernardi was born on March 18, 1948 in France. At age 20, he immigrated to the United States and settled in Southern California. He began a painting business in Borrego Springs and became known for his exceptional work ethic.

Patrick was everyone’s “go to” local guy, for whatever you needed done. He was anxious to help, always at a fair price, on time, and the result was a good job. He took pride in his work and earned the respect of folks throughout the community.

When Patrick showed up, it was a good day.

He was always eager to share his love of the desert, by leading hikes, always appreciating the lifestyles of the indigenous peoples and honoring all wildlife. He rescued injured animals and provided for them during harsh weather conditions. His special pet was a stray cat he simply named, Cat.

As a Frenchman, Patrick relished good red wine, crusty bread and conversation. He shared his love of good food with friends. When given an empty jar, he returned it, filled with home cured olives gleaned from trees down at The Mall.

With a wide grin and subtle humor, he greeted all he met with a hearty hello and a story to tell. He was someone who represented all the good about living in Borrego Springs. We are forever grateful for knowing Patrick Bernardi. Thank you beloved friend.

Patrick is survived by family members in France, a sister Michele Bernardi and a niece Carole Bernardi. A Celebration of Life to honor Patrick is being planned in Borrego Springs for this fall. The date and location will be announced.