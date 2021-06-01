December 24, 1939 – May 17, 2021

Norinne S. Polmanteer, 81, of Ithaca New York, died on May 17, 2021.

During her retirement years, Norinne enjoyed traveling the country, until settling in Borrego Springs, California, where she performed in the local community theatre, volunteered at the library, and attended lectures on many topics of interest.

Prior to retirement, she worked in Syracuse, New York as a Technical Writer for O'Brien & Gere engineering firm, and as a Paralegal for Blitman & King law firm. A lifelong writer, poet, and book lover, Norinne graduated with an English degree major, and a Business minor, from Syracuse University.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Polmanteer, and her sister Ellie Burgess; she is survived by her brother Wayne Sinclair, her four children: sons John and James Elliott, and daughters Sharon Nelson and Eileen Felty, grandchildren Nathan and Shelby Felty, Matthew Elliott, Elliott, Roxanne, and Corinna Nelson, and Kai Elliott, along with step-children in the Polmanteer family.

A graveside remembrance for immediate family will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery, Jordan New York. No public services will be held. Contributions may be made to Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association (abdnha.org). Greenleaf Funeral Home, Inc.