Welcome Back: Borrego Days Goes On

It’s happening, mark those calendars.

The 2021 55th Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival is back, and is slated to be better, with just a few changes.

After the decision to cancel the Festival for the first time since its inception due to the unforeseen circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center Board came to an agreement to hold the 2021 Festival.

Like everyone, the Board wanted to move forward with the event, however, they had to wait and see if County-COVID guidelines said the Circle had to be enclosed with entry and exit points. Once the info was released about easing the restrictions, that helped the board to make a swift decision.

The Borrego Days Festival is scheduled for October 23 and 24, at Christmas Circle, and the theme this year is, “Welcome Back!” However, a noticeable change this year is a big one.

Due to the band participation, along with a few challenges, there will be no annual parade until 2022, says Françoise Rhodes, Executive Director of the Chamber.

“We want the event to come back to the community and have a hometown feel. All of the things people enjoy will be there such as live entertainment, children’s zone, a variety of vendors, beer garden, the flyover, presentations and more,” she said.

“What will be new is a dance floor, amateur talent show and the car show to name a few. I have some ideas to share with the Board so we’ll see where they go! The parade will return in 2022, the logistics this year with the bands and such were too questionable and we felt it better to focus on events at the Circle, which is where all of the events for Borrego Days will take place.”

This is an all-hands-on-deck event, and the community’s help is needed to make the Festival spectacular. Volunteers are a must, same as in past years.

Rhodes is currently working on information for volunteers and sponsors which will be going out soon.“If anyone would like to put their name on the list now and we’ll sort out your position in the future please send me an email at borregochamberdirector@gmail.com.”

Regarding festival meetings, Rhodes said she is going to try something a little different. Instead of having huge meetings with everyone there, most meetings will be between the chairperson for that division such as security, car show, etc., in which the chair will update Rhodes on their division so they can focus on working directly with their team of volunteers.

“I appreciate how valuable time is for everyone and strive for quality not quantity, but I will be dropping by the different team meetings and will be accessible to everyone whenever needed,” Rhodes said.