Statewide Flex Alert Issued by Cal ISO

A statewide Flex Alert has been issued for June 17 as temperatures continue to soar in California.

The request to voluntarily reduce power use by California’s power grid manager is the first of several steps that Cal ISO might take to avoid power interruptions in the nation’s most populous state. The Flex Alert will be in effect from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cal ISO offers the following power conservation tips.

- Turning off unnecessary lights.

- Using major appliances before 3 p.m. and after 10 p.m.

- Setting air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.

- Use fans and keep drapes drawn.

What happens if things get worse?

Californians are familiar with Flex Alerts – a call for power conservation issued by Cal ISO in anticipation of high power demand. They usually happen during widespread extreme heat.

The system operator also may issue the following alerts.

Stage 1: Contingency power reserve shortfalls are happening or expected. There’s a strong need for power conservation.

Stage 2: Cal ISO has taken all mitigating actions and is no longer able to provide its expected energy requirements.

Stage 3: Cal ISO is unable to meet minimum contingency reserve requirements, and load interruption is imminent or in progress. Notice is issued to utilities of potential electricity interruptions.

After Cal ISO issues the power outages alert, it's up to local utilities to manage load.

What can I do to prepare for an outage?

Below, you’ll find a few tips to get you through a power outage.

- Update your contact information with your local energy company.

- Have a back-up charging method for your phone and other devices.

- Keep hard copies of emergency numbers and other important information.

- Stock your emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, cash and first-aid supplies.

- Do you know how to manually open your garage door? Try it out.

- Save operation of power-heavy appliances, such as dishwashers, washing machines and dryers, for early-morning and late-evening hours.

- Limit the opening and reopening of refrigerators.