SDG&E Offers Tips to Stay Cool, Save on Energy During Heat Wave

As an extended heat wave enters the region and blankets the Southwest, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is offering tips to help local residents keep their home cool while also saving on their energy bill.

Tips to Stay Cool

- Take the heat out of the kitchen by cooking outside.

- Opt for recipes that don’t require the oven or stove which can raise the temperature by 10 degrees.

- Use a ceiling or portable fan instead of an air conditioner when possible.

- Run the AC early in the morning to pre-cool your home.

- Close blinds, shades or drapes to block out the sun’s heat.

Tips to Save on Energy Bill

- Check pricing plan options: Being on the right energy plan can add up to real savings on energy bills. Visit sdge.com/MyAccount for all energy plan options.

- Whenever possible, run large appliances, such as washers and dryers in the morning or late at night to avoid on-peak pricing between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Energy demand peaks during those hours and so does the cost of electricity.

- Replace dirty air filters as they make the air conditioner work harder – use more energy – to circulate air.

- Switch off electronic devices such as computers and gaming consoles when not in use. Electronics in standby mode still draw power. Use a power strip to power down devices and appliances at one time.