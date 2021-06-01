SDG&E Offers Tips to Stay Cool, Save on Energy During Heat Wave
Last updated 6/16/2021 at 3:33pm
As an extended heat wave enters the region and blankets the Southwest, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is offering tips to help local residents keep their home cool while also saving on their energy bill.
Tips to Stay Cool
- Take the heat out of the kitchen by cooking outside.
- Opt for recipes that don’t require the oven or stove which can raise the temperature by 10 degrees.
- Use a ceiling or portable fan instead of an air conditioner when possible.
- Run the AC early in the morning to pre-cool your home.
- Close blinds, shades or drapes to block out the sun’s heat.
Tips to Save on Energy Bill
- Check pricing plan options: Being on the right energy plan can add up to real savings on energy bills. Visit sdge.com/MyAccount for all energy plan options.
- Whenever possible, run large appliances, such as washers and dryers in the morning or late at night to avoid on-peak pricing between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Energy demand peaks during those hours and so does the cost of electricity.
- Replace dirty air filters as they make the air conditioner work harder – use more energy – to circulate air.
- Switch off electronic devices such as computers and gaming consoles when not in use. Electronics in standby mode still draw power. Use a power strip to power down devices and appliances at one time.