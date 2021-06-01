RSS

ABDSP Closes Trails

 

Last updated 6/30/2021 at 1:20pm



The Anza-Borrego Desert State Park has announced that due to the extreme heat, Hellhole Canyon, the Slot and Borrego Palm Canyon will be closed until further notice.

