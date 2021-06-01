PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC MEETING FOR LAND USE CONTROLS AT THE FORMER BORREGO HOTEL MUNITIONS RESPONSE SITE IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA

The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Los Angeles District will conduct a public meeting to present the land use controls (LUCs) for the Former Borrego Hotel (BH) Munitions Response Site (MRS) in San Diego County, California.

The accepted remedy for the BH MRS is Munitions and Explosives of Concern (MEC) removal from the surface with limited subsurface removal and implementation of institutional controls (ICs). ICs will consist of educational tools and materials designed to protect current and future site users.

The Public Meeting will be held on June 24, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Borrego Springs Resort and Spa located at 1112 Tilting T Drive, Borrego Springs California, 92004. The public is invited to attend in-person or virtually. For a link to join the meeting virtually, please request the access details via email at lcasale@dawsonohana.com no later than noon on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

For more information or if you have questions regarding the former BH MRS, please contact:

USACE Los Angeles District

Public Affairs Office

(213) 452-3921

Publicaffairs.spl@usace.army.mil