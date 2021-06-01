RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC MEETING FOR LAND USE CONTROLS AT THE FORMER BORREGO HOTEL MUNITIONS RESPONSE SITE IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA

 

Last updated 6/24/2021 at 9:25am



The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Los Angeles District will conduct a public meeting to present the land use controls (LUCs) for the Former Borrego Hotel (BH) Munitions Response Site (MRS) in San Diego County, California.

The accepted remedy for the BH MRS is Munitions and Explosives of Concern (MEC) removal from the surface with limited subsurface removal and implementation of institutional controls (ICs). ICs will consist of educational tools and materials designed to protect current and future site users.

The Public Meeting will be held on June 24, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Borrego Springs Resort and Spa located at 1112 Tilting T Drive, Borrego Springs California, 92004. The public is invited to attend in-person or virtually. For a link to join the meeting virtually, please request the access details via email at lcasale@dawsonohana.com no later than noon on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

For more information or if you have questions regarding the former BH MRS, please contact:

USACE Los Angeles District

Public Affairs Office

(213) 452-3921

Publicaffairs.spl@usace.army.mil

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 06/25/2021 08:31