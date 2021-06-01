"Excitement for a Festival"

It was quite exciting to learn via Facebook that Borrego Springs will soon be holding its first Palo Verde Festival in 2022. A one of a kind event in such a lovely little village, how thrilling and unique!

I flaunt myself as an amateur botanist or “nature nanny”, mainly to my grandchildren, and love teaching them all that I know. So it will be exciting to attend this event with them. My family and I love the outdoors and our yearly visits to Borrego Springs. We have enjoyed visiting during the flower blooms, but with the lack of rain in the area, it has been a bit saddening. In addition to COVID-19 restrictions, it has surely been hard.

We are excited to see what the Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association has in store, as well as the wonderful community of Borrego for this event.

Applause to ABDNHA for taking this on, and cannot wait to learn more information to attend! Time to get those research books out for my grandchildren!

Jane McDermott

– La Mesa, California