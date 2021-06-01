We are blessed to live in a County that is home to many beaches and pools, which we can enjoy all year long. Unfortunately, along with the beauty and fun of swimming, tragedy can strike. Drowning is among the leading causes of deaths for children under the age of five. My family has experienced the tragedy of a loved one drowning and I want to do all I can to make sure no family has to experience that same pain.

In 2020, data showed that in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic more children in San Diego County were rescued after almost drowning in pools, beaches, and other bodies of water than in the past five years. According to the Center for Disease Control, 79% of children in households with income less than $50,000 have little-to-no swimming ability.

There are ways to help prevent drownings. Formal swimming lessons reduce the likelihood of childhood drowning by 88%. This is why at our last Board of Supervisors meeting, I partnered with my colleague, Supervisor Vargas, to develop a drowning prevention outreach campaign with up to $250,000 to teach underserved children basic drowning prevention skills and swimming lessons in San Diego County.

Addressing this disparity in our region will save lives and help address equity within our many communities by adding more opportunities for San Diego County children to learn basic drowning prevention skills.

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor