Fourth of July Parade

The Julian 4th of July Parade Committee is happy to announce that the parade will be back again this year. The committee was eager to bring the celebration back to the Julian community and its visitors after the loss of the 2020 parade due to the pandemic. The County of San Diego gave the committee the green light in April to proceed with the parade and the group of volunteers quickly got busy planning the event. The 2021 parade may be slightly different than in the past, as the committee has had to make some changes to cut costs. However, they have been diligent in keeping the same small town America feel and are confident that the community and visitors will not notice any changes.

Due to the inability to hold gatherings and the uncertainty of the parade, the committee’s fundraising efforts were delayed. Please help support the Julian 4th of July Parade by donating or being a parade entrant at julianparade.com or via mail at PO Box 777 Julian, CA 92036. The American Legion Post 468 is also hosting a breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, June 13th from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The Julian 4th of July Parade Committee is looking forward to celebrating the holiday with each and every one of its community members and visitors.

More details of the parade in the June 10 issue of the Borrego Sun.