Last updated 6/14/2021 at 10:33am



On Sunday June 20, CalFire with be back at the Borrego Library to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

You can register now to get a first dose of Pfizer or a Johnson & Johnson vaccine on http://www.myturn.ca.gov .

CalFire will be giving the second dose of Pfizer to people who got their first dose on May 30.

Youth 12 and up are eligible for Pfizer vaccines. There will be gift certificates given on June 20 to Borrego Springs students who get vaccinated.

CalFire will return on July 11, to give a second dose of Pfizer to those who get their first dose on June 20.

July 11 is CalFire's only scheduled visit for the month of July.

Vaccinations only on June 20 (not testing).

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

