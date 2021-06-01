COVID-19: June 15 Approaches, What Happens Next?

We are on our way, folks...

Around this time last year, there were many uncertainties and constant changes ahead, as many did not know what was to come. A flu-like disease that was meant to end by the summer, continued to linger forcing adjustments, and a dent in everyday life.

Now we’ve had back-and-forth opening and closings, mask mandates, more testing availability to vaccinations. And soon, a lift in most mandates and possibly no more mask wearing.

However, the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) is considering stricter workplace rules even past June 15.

Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying in nearly all situations the face covering can come off.

Also, to keep the vaccination train moving and to encourage people to get the vaccine, Governor Gavin Newsom announced an incentive, $116.5 million in prizes. Bribery or smart idea? Many find this controversial, but many see this as an opportunity to open up faster.

California has had 3.8 million confirmed cases and nearly over 63,500 deaths, as of June 7, 8 a.m.

San Diego County has had 280,742 confirmed cases and 3,764 deaths.

June 6, 2021:

June 5, 2021:

June 4, 2021:

June 3, 2021:

- California workplace regulators approve controversial rules that allow workers to go maskless only if every employee in a room is fully vaccinated

- Cal/OSHA said that this is only a “stopgap” while they consider further easing pandemic rules. The new rules take effect the same day (June 15) as the state more broadly loosens masking and other precautions in social settings.

June 2, 2021:

- San Diego County placed in the Yellow Tier.

- The County needs to have two weeks with a case rate of fewer than two cases per 100,000 residents to fully move into the Yellow Tier.

- In the Yellow Tier, the following changes:

Gyms, Family Entertainment Centers, Restaurants: 50% capacity

Bars: Indoors 25%/100 people

Amusement Parks: 35%

Water Parks: 40%

Informal gatherings: outdoors, 100 max

Private events: outdoors, 200 max

Indoor Seated Live Events: Venues up to 1,500, 25%; Venues 1,501+, 10%

Outdoor Seated Live Events: 67% max

- As an incentive to get more San Diegans vaccinated, they are able to win a pair of tickets to attend a San Diego Padres game. They are teaming up to award 100 pairs of tickets.

- For a chance to win, you need to get vaccinated at a designated county mobile vaccination site from June 3 through the end of June. You can identify the clinics at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine by the baseball logo next to the event and by following the County on social media.

- On June 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and June 26 from noon to 4 p.m., the county and the Padres will hold a vaccination event at Gallagher Square outside Petco Park, where the first 1,000 people to get a shot on both days will receive commemorative T-shirts.

June 1, 2021:

- The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is considering workplace rules that are much stricter than state and federal guidelines, and would require employees to keep the mask on past June 15. The proposal by Cal/OSHA would require workers to wear their masks unless the business has documentation that all employees have been fully vaccinated. If passed, the rules could remain in place into early next year.

- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance says that fully vaccinated people can now skip face coverings and distancing in nearly all situations, and the state is set to follow that recommendation starting June 15.

May 31, 2021:

May 30, 2021:

May 29, 2021:

May 28, 2021:

May 27, 2021:

- Governor Gavin Newsom introduces incentives to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine with a $116.5 million program – the largest vaccine incentive program in the U.S.

May 26, 2021:

May 25, 2021:

- Moderna said its vaccine was 100% effective in a study of adolescents ages 12 to 17. They plan to ask the FDA to expand the emergency use of its vaccine for teens.

May 24, 2021:

- Nearly 3.56 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine. And 1.9 million San Diego County residents had received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

