Chamber Travel Tips

The world is changing rapidly and many Borregans are thinking about traveling somewhere, well almost anywhere for a change of scenery after this past year. Keeping health concerns in mind, and deciding what is best for you and your family, here is some industry news and current travel info to help make your summer adventures a bit easier.

The number one tip by all travel advisors is to plan ahead!

Industry data shows that airfare had surged up 13.1% in April and will continue to rise. Lodging occupancy had a forecast of going up 48.6% however it has quickly changed to 53.3%, and 25% of guests booked through Airbnb are planning stays of 28 days or longer. Finally car rentals are already in shortage, and RV rentals are at an all-time high.

Don’t wait, book those flights now at a lower price, reserve your lodging or campsites, car rentals and frankly anything you can book in advance, do it before the prices go even higher which is all due to supply and demand.

Remember that major tourists attractions are no longer walk up entry, reservations are required including major theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios.

So what’s hot (besides the desert)? According to recent studies, the Los Angeles metro area is the most attractive destination on the West Coast and the Atlanta metro area is the hot spot on the East Coast. Florida, Oklahoma and Texas are home to the most “top summer destinations” in the U.S., opposed to Michigan and Pennsylvania that have the largest numbers of the most unpopular summer destinations.

It’s going to be a wild and crazy summer, so whatever you do try to plan ahead and for your own enjoyment, just go with the flow!

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

borregospringschamber.com

borregochamberdirector@gmail.com