Last updated 6/11/2021 at 9:59am

The House of Borrego Springs WEST gallery continues to show Naomi Lasley ceramics, Robert Wright assemblages and David Lasley paintings through June 30. The EAST Gallery presents its group Summer Show through August 29.

Both WEST and EAST galleries are open Tuesday to Sunday, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, call 760-443-3400 or email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.