Border Patrol Captures Sex Offender

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested an undocumented immigrant on April 13 with a prior conviction for a sexual assault.

The incident occurred at around 9 p.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Station encountered a man who illegally entered the United States 29 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry. Agents placed the man under arrest and transported him to the El Centro Sector centralized processing center for further processing.

Records checks revealed that the man, a 29-year-old from Mexico, previously convicted on May 20, 2015, for “Criminal Sexual Assault,” out of Waukegan, Illinois. The man was sentenced to 54 months’ prison for his sex crime.

The man was processed criminally for 8 USC 1326, Reentry of Removed Aliens and will be held in federal custody pending his hearing.

In fiscal year 2021, which began Oct. 1, 2020 El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested and/or removed 18 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges.