Agents Seize Narcotics at Checkpoint

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man attempting to smuggle fentanyl and methamphetamine through the Highway 86 checkpoint on April 20.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m., when a man driving a blue 2011 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck approached the checkpoint. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the semi-truck in the primary inspection lane.

Agents directed the truck to enter the secondary inspection area for further investigation.

During secondary inspection, agents discovered 83 packages of suspected narcotics hidden inside garbage bags in the sleeping area of the cab. The contents inside three of the packages tested positive for the characteristics of fentanyl. The other 80 packages tested positive for the characteristics of meth. Agents arrested the driver and held him for further processing.

The total weight of the fentanyl was approximately 6.72 pounds with an estimated value of $97,600.

The total weight of the meth was approximately 99.3 pounds with an estimated value of $273,075.

El Centro Sector turned over the driver, a 37-year-old man, a citizen of Mexico in possession of a non-immigrant visa from Mexico, the vehicle, and the narcotics to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.