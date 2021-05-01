Salomon Bello, Borrego Community Resource Center Manager

Salomon "Salo" Bello has been hired as the Manager of the Borrego Community Resource Center and the Feeding Borrego Food Bank. Salo is a relatively new full-time resident of Borrego Springs, having moved here within the last year with his partner Christopher.

Salo's role at the Resource Center is to source and staff the food bank which has been occurring every Thursday at 4 PM. The food bank will continue as long as there is substantial need and funds are available. All funds have been donated by private citizens.

Donations can be mailed to the Senior Center at PO Box 1362, Borrego Springs, California 92004. Earmark your donation for "Feeding Borrego" or "General Fund."

In addition to being a very hard working person, Salo is a most interesting one, as well.

He was born and raised in Acapulco, in the state of Guerrero on Mexico's Pacific Coast. His family owned and operated a series of clothing stores there. When Salo was a teenager, he moved to the United States with his family. They left Mexico to escape protection racketeering by criminal cartels that plagued the family businesses.

Salo came of age living and working in Atlanta, Georgia. As a young adult he chose to move to San Diego, where he met his life partner Christopher.

Salo and Christopher are active volunteers with the Alpha Project for the Homeless, a San Diego non-profit that serves over 4,000 women, men and children everyday. They work whenever they can to help build homeless shelters, and distribute food, clothing and bedding.

The Alpha Project is rated 97 out of 100 for fiscal transparency by Charity Navigator.

Salo and Christopher bought their house in Borrego Springs in 2013 as a getaway and vacation home. In 2020 they relocated full time to Borrego. Salo said, "We feel safe and welcome here. And like we are doing in San Diego, we want to give back to the community here. The needs are obvious in both places, so there's lots of work to be done."

As the fiscal sponsor of the Borrego Community Resource Center, The Senior Center is thrilled to have Salo in this very important position. He is a self-starter and brings a wealth of skills and experience that will serve our community very well.