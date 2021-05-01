RSS

3.5-M Earthquake Rattles

 

Last updated 5/19/2021 at 2:05pm



A magnitude-3.5 earthquake rattled Borrego Springs in the early morning of April 28.

The temblor struck at around 3:50 a.m., 6.4 miles south of Borrego Springs, at a depth of about 4.3 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

No injuries or structural damage was reported in connection to the earthquake.

Those across San Diego County felt the quake, including Poway, San Diego, Spring Valley, Lemon Grove, El Cajon, Alpine and Jamul.

Residents in Borrego posted on the town’s Facebook page (Borrego 92004) and said it felt like a big one, while others slept right through.

