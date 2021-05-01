COVID-19: Is It Normal Yet?

It will get better. The road is not as clear as we all hope it would be, but like previously stated, normalcy is at the door, knocking its way through.

The first step to normalcy was taken at the beginning of April, and counties continue to keep working, taking advantage of the modified restrictions. As more businesses continue to adjust, more vaccinations are being administered throughout the state, despite a slight hiccup due to the pause of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

San Diego County followed the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration and paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on April 13, after a rare type of blood clot was reported in six vaccinated women.

San Diego County has had 275,411 confirmed cases and 3,692 deaths, as of April 26, 8 a.m.

On April 24, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state will resume administering the vaccine and tweeted that after additional review, experts concluded it was safe. About 6.85 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S., according to the CDC.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, California has 3.73 million confirmed cases and 61,434 deaths.

After the pause, Governor Newsom reiterated that the pause with the particular vaccine would not affect the reopening of the state on June 15. Again, the state hopes to full reopen if the state reaches the two benchmarks: the vaccine supply is sufficient for Californians 16 years and older who wish to be inoculated and if hospitalization rates are stable and low. The mask mandate remains in place.

Things may be changing, and moving forward, but it will not likely get that much easier. We must brace for the many changes that come with everyday life post-pandemic, as it will be an uphill battle. This is far from over, but we can win.

April 25, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 275,411. Deaths: 3,692.

April 24, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 275,251. Deaths: 3,688.

- Governor Newsom announces that the state will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, after it was paused the week prior.

- “After additional review, experts have concluded the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. - California will immediately begin administering it again,” Governor Newsom said.

April 23, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 275,096. Deaths: 3,684.

April 22, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 275,912. Deaths: 3,684.

- The California State University and University of California systems jointly announce that they will require all students and staff returning for on-campus classes and activities to be fully vaccinated. The requirement will not take effect until one or more of the COVID vaccines receives full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The vaccines are being administered under emergency-use authorizations from the FDA.

April 21, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 275,631. Deaths: 3,681.

April 20, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 275,368. Deaths: 3,674.

- The State Department urges Americans to reconsider any international travel, and will issue specific warnings to not visit roughly 80% of countries. Health and safety standards from the CDC will be used to determine which countries will be classified as “do not travel.”

- Almost half of the county’s population 16 years or older has received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

April 19, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 275,112. Deaths: 3,674.

- San Diego County opens its second antibody treatment center this week. The former Chula Vista Fire Station No. 5 will act as the new Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Center (MARC) at San Ysidro Health, the county announced. At the site, adult and pediatric COVID-19 patients will be treated with FDA-authorized monoclonal antibody therapies for free. Patients or health care providers can call 619-685-2500 to schedule an appointment at either the Chula Vista or Escondido MARC location.

April 18, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 274,960. Deaths: 3,674 .

April 17, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 274,811. Deaths: 3,674 .

April 16, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 274,566. Deaths: 3,662.

April 15, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 274,249. Deaths: 3,653.

- Millions of Californians over 16 are now eligible to be administered the COVID-19 vaccine.

- Those who are ages 16 and 17 are only allowed to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and that should only be available when making an appointment by their parent or legal guardian. If they go to a no-appointment site, a parent or legal guardian must be there to provide consent.

- A new guidance goes into effect on gatherings, private and indoor live events, and performances.

- Outdoor activities of up to 50 people now permitted;

- Indoor gatherings are strongly discouraged, but are allowed with modifications and if they do not exceed 25 people.

- Private outdoor events are permitted for up to 100 people; three hundred persons if all guests show proof of a recent COVID-19 test or full vaccination. A maximum of 150 are allowed at an indoor event if everyone has been tested or shows proof of complete vaccination. Full list can be found : https://www.cdph.ca.gov/

April 14, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 273,968. Deaths: 3,648.

April 13, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 273,708. Deaths: 3,623.

- San Diego County to follow the federal government’s recommendation to pause the usage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

- “The health and safety of San Diego County residents is our number one priority, and, in an abundance of caution, we are pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while state and national authorities thoroughly investigate these reports,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “San Diegans should continue to get vaccinated with a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, which are now being used at the clinics that offered the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” Wooten said.

- Governor Gavin Newsom said the pause in the vaccine of J&J would not impact the state’s projected reopen date of June 15.

April 12, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 273,430 . Deaths: 3,621.

- Johnson & Johnson vaccine being investigated after six women suffered rare but potentially dangerous blood clots. The type of clot is called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) that occurs typically in younger patients and predominantly in women.