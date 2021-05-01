COVID-19: Guidance on Masks Modified, Normalcy Coming

Can you feel the normalcy? It may be a bit premature to say that things are normal, as well as so repetitive that it is coming, but it is.

Many things have transpired over the last couple of weeks, including the new mask guidelines announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new guidelines have also created some controversy of honesty and how it will be enforced. Some stores have dropped the mandate, while many say they will keep it going.

Governor Gavin Newsom confidently responded “no” in regards to whether there would be a mask requirement following the state’s June 15 projected reopening. However, no further comment was provided to elaborate on that. The mask mandate is still in place until June 15. Guidance following this date was not announced at the time of print.

It also seems that the state is on the right track to remove capacity restrictions and physical distancing requirements completely. Dr. Mark Ghaly, state’s Health and Human Services Secretary, said the state will largely align with the CDC’s guidelines on mask-wearing.

Officials also announced that those age 12 to 17 years old who want to get a vaccine in the county without a parent present will have to provide a signed form to show their parent or legal guardian has given permission. This has also brought controversy.

Things continue to change, and we can only see what will happen next.

California has had 3.78 million confirmed cases and nearly 63,000 deaths, as of May 24, 8 a.m.

San Diego County has had 297,613 confirmed cases and 3,751 deaths.

May 23, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 279,689. Deaths: 3,751.

May 22, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 297,613. Deaths: 3,751.

May 21, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 279,553. Deaths: 3,748.

- State’s Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state will align with the CDC on mask-wearing, as well as travel restrictions. According to Dr. Ghaly, moving “beyond the blueprint” on June 15 means:

- Elimination of capacity restrictions and elimination of physical distancing requirements for “attendees, customers and guests at businesses,” regardless of setting

- Adherence to the CDC guidelines on mask-wearing, which currently allows vaccinated people to shed masks in most situations

- Aligning with CDC guidance on travel, meaning the state “will have a travel advisory, but it will track with the CDC”

May 20, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 279,489. Deaths: 3,749.

- More than half of all San Diegans 12 years and older have been fully vaccinated, according to county officials.

May 19, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 279,344. Deaths: 3,746.

May 18, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 279,253. Deaths: 3,742.

May 17, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 279,145. Deaths: 3,742.

May 16, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 279,098. Deaths: 3,742.

May 15, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 278,990. Deaths: 3,737.

May 14, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 278,852. Deaths: 3,732.

- Officials announce that those age 12 to 17-years-old who want to get a COVID vaccine in the county without a parent present will have to provide a signed form to show their parent or legal guardian has given permission.

May 13, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 278,591. Deaths: 3,729.

- San Diego County public health officials began to offer Pfizer to kids ages 12 to 15. A birth certificate or ID that verifies child’s age needs to be shown.

- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for those who are fully vaccinated, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

May 12, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 278,401. Deaths: 3,729.

- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on the emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12-to-15-year-olds.

- San Diego County District 4 Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announced they fully expect the distribution of the vaccine to this age group by the next day, pending approval by the Western States Scientific Safety Review and California Department of Public Health.

- Governor Newsom said the state would stop requiring people to wear masks in most circumstances on June 15.

May 11, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 278,307. Deaths: 3,725.

May 10, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 278,182. Deaths: 3,725.

- Governor Gavin Newsom announces a $100 billion economic recovery plan, which includes $600 checks for two-thirds of Californians (those who make less than $75,000 a year. Families making up to $75,000 combined with at least one child will get an extra $500.

- The Food and Drug Administration approved a request from Pfizer and BioNTech to give their vaccine to those age 12 to 15 years old on an emergency use basis. This would allow states to get middle school students vaccinated before the fall. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine and advisory committee must review the approval.

* Number of COVID-19 Cases in San Diego County, sandiegocounty.gov. Information/statistics stated in this article are as of print time, May 24, 8 a.m.