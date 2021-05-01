Chamber Bids Farewell to Snowbirds

As the weather is being windblown into the 90’s I see many of the snowbirds or part-timers heading for cooler climates. This past season has been interesting in so many ways such as Borrego being a full-time residence for many (because of the virus) and the first time for those same folks to experience our desert summer. I’m not sure how many times I’ve heard, “how do you live in this heat” or, “it’s so hot!”

I say almost the same thing to people who live in the freezing cold for six months, I can’t imagine, but we adapt and do what we have to.

As we bid you farewell for the next several months, we are also excited to be welcoming you back in October. Small events are already taking place, behind the scenes events are being planned for next season and overall (but in a contained way) we are eager to have a season where we can openly meet new friends, catch up with old friends and enjoy all that Borrego Springs has to offer.

The Chamber will be active throughout the summer, so feel free to give us a call or send an email. Also make sure you’re signed up for our weekly community eblast. Offering new updates and information each week, you’ll stay in the know about Borrego Days and much more. Sign up by sending an email to visitborrego@gmail.com.

So until next time travel safe, enjoy life, and make new memories!

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

borregospringschamber.com

borregochamberdirector@gmail.com