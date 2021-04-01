RSS

New Airport Manager

 

Last updated 4/6/2021 at 11:27am

Meadow Chase

As the Airport Manager of Ramona, Fallbrook, Borrego Valley, Ocotillo, Agua Caliente, and Jacumba Airports, Meadow Chase comes with more than eight years of experience in airport management and operations.

New Borrego Valley Airport Manager Meadow Chase holds an M.B.A. as well as a B.S. in Aviation Management.

"My team of professional airport management and operations staff and I share a true passion for aviation, with more than 30 years combined experience in the industry," Chase said. "Along with several members on my team, I am also a certificated pilot, having flown now for more than 10 years."

Chase added, "My team and I are excited to begin our work at Borrego Valley Airport and to continue meeting more members of the community of Borrego Springs."

More in the next issue of the Borrego Sun.

