RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Explore Borrego On Foot with These New Brochures

 

Last updated 4/29/2021 at 1:50pm

Looking for something fun to do while getting a little exercise and learning about the town? Then pick up ABDNHA's new "Explore Borrego Springs" brochures, and discover the points of interest along Church Lane with newest brochure in the series, the Borrego Church Loop.

It follows the publication last month of the Downtown History Loop brochure. Both loops are easy one-mile, self-guided walks. The colorful brochures include maps, informative text, and photographs.

You'll find the brochures at ABDNHA's Borrego Desert Nature Center or Birds & Blooms Garden Shop at 652 Palm Canyon Drive, or at local hotels, including Borrego Springs Resort, The Palms at Indian Head, Palm Canyon Resort, Stanlund's Inn, and La Casa del Zorro.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 05/01/2021 00:56