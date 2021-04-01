Explore Borrego On Foot with These New Brochures

Looking for something fun to do while getting a little exercise and learning about the town? Then pick up ABDNHA's new "Explore Borrego Springs" brochures, and discover the points of interest along Church Lane with newest brochure in the series, the Borrego Church Loop.

It follows the publication last month of the Downtown History Loop brochure. Both loops are easy one-mile, self-guided walks. The colorful brochures include maps, informative text, and photographs.

You'll find the brochures at ABDNHA's Borrego Desert Nature Center or Birds & Blooms Garden Shop at 652 Palm Canyon Drive, or at local hotels, including Borrego Springs Resort, The Palms at Indian Head, Palm Canyon Resort, Stanlund's Inn, and La Casa del Zorro.