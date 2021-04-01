De Anza Pipelines Accepted

On March 9, The Board of Directors of the Borrego Water District formally accepted a series of pipelines around De Anza Country Club, specifically sections of Montezuma Lane, De Anza Drive and Yaqui Road. The new waterlines were needed due to the old age, relative high system pressure and materials used in the existing lines. Virtually all of the BWD water system falls into this category (in need of replacement) and will be the focus of engineering and financial planning efforts in the coming months/years. De Anza was also complicated with the existence of numerous old/abandoned waterlines and other utilities.

The project was designed and bid in house. BWD contracted with Rove Engineering to install new 6” and 8” PVC waterlines, fire hydrants and water services. All inspections of the materials used, installation and backfilling/paving was also performed in house, which creates considerable savings and local knowledge when compared to hiring Consultants to do the Design and Construction Management.

The De Anza Pipeline Replacement Project is another example where aging infrastructure is being replaced by BWD before a catastrophic failure occurs. Approximately one year ago, BWD completed replacement of the waterlines in the Flying J/Double O area from the alley to the street. This project has not been accepted yet because the water services have not been relocated to the new line. The process is underway by BWD crews as time allows. In the past year, BWD has also replaced one well that had reached the end of its useful life and will be adding another later this year.

Water rates/charges, grants/loans and other funding sources are all being considered as BWD plans to continue with an aggressive pipeline replacement plan in the coming years. Funding of these improvements is the subject of BWD Cost of Service Study (Study) under development currently. The Study will guide BWD in setting rates for the next five years in a process set by California State Proposition 218. Information on the Study and the Process will be coming in future editions of the Sun.