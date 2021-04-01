RSS

Bargain Barn Final Days!

 

Last updated 4/16/2021 at 9:42am



The season is coming to an end soon so come on down and grab some amazing deals at the Bargain Barn Fridays & Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Our ENTIRE stock will be marked down 50% April 17 & 18 and April 23 & 24. Please note that we will not be accepting donations after April 20 so we can get the barns cleaned out to make room for new items for next season. We’re accepting donations on Tuesdays & Thursdays through April 20 only. Find us at the end of Avenida Sureste by the Red Ocotillo restaurant.



