Bargain Barn Closing the Gates May 1

It’s time to round up some final deals at the Bargain Barn before they close the corral for the season. This Friday and Saturday April 30 and May 1, EVERYTHING at the Barn will be a whopping 75% off! Come down and help clear the shelves so we can fill them with new items for next season. Please note they are no longer accepting donations, so be kind and don’t leave offerings outside the gate. “We’d like to thank everyone for their support during this very unusual season and we look forward to seeing y’all again the first weekend of October.”

They are open this final Friday & Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the end of Avenida Sureste by the Red Ocotillo restaurant.