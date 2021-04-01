COVID-19: County in Red, Inching Toward Orange Tier

We are getting there, folks. The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter as the days go on. We are all optimistic that we are returning to normality, moving forward in the right direction.

California is onto the next step in the vaccination process, expanding its eligibility. On March 25, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that beginning April 1, anyone 50 and over can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Eligibility expands a step further on April 15 when those 16 and over will be able to receive the vaccine, as well.

The decision comes as the state expects to receive about 2.5 million doses of the vaccine a week in the first half of the month and more than three million a week in the second. This is a huge jump from the current 1.8 million a week. It was a slow start to roll out the vaccine, and it looks like there is no stopping it now.

The state has administered over 15 million vaccines so far.

Even with the expansion of eligibility, it may take several months for willing Californians to be vaccinated, according to the Newsom administration.

“This state is going to come roaring back,” Governor Newsom said.

California has had over 3.6 million confirmed cases and approximately 59,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

In San Diego County, District 4 Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announced that there are two confirmed cases of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 in the county. One is a county resident. However, Fletcher assures all not to be alarmed.

The county continues to thrive and move forward as more businesses are opening with modifications. It was also announced with the current rate moving forward, the county could move into the orange tier, and restrictions are loosened even more.

San Diego County has 269,480 confirmed cases and 3,574 deaths as of March 29, 8 a.m.

It will not be exactly the same as things try to get back to normal, but let’s stay optimistic, and we can only go up from here. We hope.

March 28, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 269,480. Deaths: 3,574.

March 27, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 269,275. Deaths: 3,540.

March 26, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 269,049. Deaths: 3,525.

March 25, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 268,627. Deaths: 3,520.

- COVID-19 Vaccine event held at the Library, which is open to those age 16 to 64 with underlying conditions and all those working with food in any way (including retail of food), and open to healthcare, childcare, agricultural, farm & ranch workers, janitorial (housekeeping), and anyone 65+ years old.

- California to begin vaccinating anyone 16 and over on April 15, and those 50 and over on April 1.

March 24, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 268,417. Deaths: 3,509.

- San Diego County District 4 Supervisor Nathan Fletcher confirms two cases of Brazilian variant of COVID-19 have been found in the county (San Diego County resident and a non-resident).

- About 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the county.

March 23, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 268,180. Deaths: 3,498.

March 22, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 267,917. Deaths: 3,494.

- New COVID-19 Vaccine event announced in Borrego Springs, will be held March 25 at the Library.

March 21, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 267,728. Deaths: 3,494.

March 20, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 267,536. Deaths: 3,492.

March 19, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 267,177. Deaths: 3,491.

- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modifies its guidelines for in-person learning, saying students can sit three feet apart in classrooms.

March 18, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 266,756. Deaths: 3,478.

March 17, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 266,317. Deaths: 3,470.

March 16, 2021:

- San Diego County officially enters the red tier.

* Number of COVID-19 Cases in San Diego County, sandiegocounty.gov. Information/statistics stated in this article are as of print time, March 29, 8 a.m.