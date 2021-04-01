The last ARTWALK of the season is scheduled for Saturday May 1, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Join the Borrego Art Institute, The House of Borrego Springs EAST & WEST Galleries, The Courts Gallery and The Palms at Indian Head Galleria for a very special ARTWALK. The art galleries want to thank our community for their support during the pandemic and present the last ARTWALK of the season with a live DJ, refreshments, raffles and a special thank you for supporting art in Borrego Springs.

Social distancing and mask wearing is essential to keep ARTWALK safe.

For more information, contact 760-443-3300, houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.