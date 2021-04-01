Drive-In Film Festival 2021

The time has finally come for the annual Borrego Springs Film Festival – with a whole new approach. There are changes and adjustments set forth to follow the COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, this year's festival will be a socially distanced drive-in event, and FREE. The 2021 BSFF will be held from April 15 to April 19 at The Mall.

The 2021 Borrego Springs Film Festival, partnered with the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The Film Festival was postponed back in January following careful considerations of the then-current COVID-19 restrictions and input from San Diego County. The choice was not an easy decision for committee chairman Fred Jee, but under the circumstances, it had to be done at the time.

Parking is on a first-come, first-serve basis, and gates will open two hours before dusk. Once parked, vehicles can stay to watch all evening movies. Those enjoying the festival must stay in their vehicle during the screenings, and no RV's are allowed.

All new scheduling information will be posted on the BSFF website as it becomes available. Programming of all 64 films currently selected will stay unchanged.

Again, this year's BSFF is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.

"Even in the middle of a pandemic, we're going to have a great season of the BSFF. We hope you can join us for this wonderful experience," says the BSFF website.

If you have any questions or want more updated details, contact the Borrego Springs Film Festival on social media or through their website: http://www.borregospringsfilmfestival.org.