Woman of Year

Martha Deichler

Martha Deichler has been named the 2021 Woman of the Year for the 71st Assembly District by Assemblyman Randy Voepel.

Voepel noted, "It's important that we recognize the efforts of those who go above and beyond the call of duty, and that's why I am so honored to be offering this recognition."

There are countless women all throughout the district who sacrifice time and energy to help improve the community, improving the lives of others, and in Borrego, one of those women is Martha Deichler.

Françoise Rhodes, Executive Director of the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce, nominated Deichler for this honor, expressing her dedication and leadership in the community.

"To nominate for the Woman of the Year honor there was a long list of criteria within the nominees respective community that needed to be met. After going over the criteria the person who immediately came to mind was Martha Deichler," Rhodes said.

Those nominated include elected officials, teachers, civic volunteers, leaders of nonprofit organizations and others.

"Whoa! What an honor. I'm sure it was a mistake but nevertheless, I'll humbly accept. If this award is for the work I do in this community, then I am blessed to be recognized for doing something I truly love to do and with people I love," Deichler said. "Borrego is incredibly special and I am so fortunate to have stumbled upon this town and found a new home 15 years ago. Thank you, Assemblyman Randy Voepel, District 71. Gracias a todos mis amigos. Thank you, my friends."

Deichler exhibits an exuberant personality, cunning wit, all the while serving on multiple boards and committees including the Borrego Health Board of Trustees and Stewardship Council, as well as the Borrego COVID-19 Task Force. She is also a wonderful liaison for families and schools, and her generosity reaches from place to place in more ways than one. Her exemplary character leadership and kind heart is exactly why she is the perfect person to be honored for this award.

The town is truly grateful to have Martha Deichler, and every town needs a woman like her in it.

The annual Woman of the Year ceremony celebrates the contributions of exceptional women from across California. Due COVID-19, this year's ceremony will take place virtually. Information regarding the ceremony has not yet been announced.

Assemblyman Randy Voepel represents the 71st Assembly District, which includes the communities of Ramona, Julian, Santa Ysabel, Warner Springs and Borrego Springs, among others.