Grand Cru Champagne Hits Town

Local wine guru Kimberly Jones has brought her Grand Cru champagne to Borrego.

Labeled Clotilde, a homage to the first Queen of France, is a Blanc de Blanc Cuver from the Grand Cru Vineyards of Michael Turgy in Les Mesnil-Sur-Oger. This extremely limited release is only available in California and France.

“This Brut Grand Cru comes from one of the great vineyards of champagne. It’s a beautiful wine,” Jeb Dunnuck (wine critic).

It is being sold by the Desert Pantry in Borrego, and she also supplies the French Laundry in Napa, where it is used as their house champagne. Normally it is sold at twice the price. It will also be available at The Propeller Restaurant at the Airport.