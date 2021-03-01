RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Cyclist Injured

 

Last updated 3/18/2021 at 10:39am



A bicyclist suffered minor injuries when a car hit him on March 2 in Borrego Springs.

Keith Tronburg of Idaho was riding his bike when he was struck by the driver of a white Nissan Sentra SV making a right turn onto Christmas Circle from Borrego Springs Road.

Witnesses from the Circle and the Borrego Sun attended to the man, who suffered scratches on his head, arms and legs with minor bleeding.

The Borrego Springs Fire Protection District and Officer Tanner Obermeyer responded to the scene in front of the Sun building.

Tronburg was evaluated by the BSFPD Paramedics, and stated he landed on his back and was also having a hard time breathing. Paramedics recommended he be sent to Pioneer Memorial in Brawley for further evaluation.

The driver of the white Nissan told CHP she did not see him, and claimed she was going no more than five miles per hour.

