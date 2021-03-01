American Legion Post 853 Now Open

The American Legion Post 853 is now open for members and guests. Currently, days and hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meals are being planned for Fridays and Saturdays and possibly a return to Wednesday burgers on alternating Wednesdays. They are not open for indoor service yet but open for outdoor dining, take out meals and canteen service. Information is available during open hours at 760-767-4001.

RV Camping is open for Veterans and guests at very competitive rates. They have 30- and 15-amp hookups, as well as dry camping available with a dump on site (fees apply). Contact Roger at 760-533-5730 for information.