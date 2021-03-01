RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

American Legion Post 853 Now Open

 

Last updated 3/3/2021 at 11:14am



The American Legion Post 853 is now open for members and guests. Currently, days and hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meals are being planned for Fridays and Saturdays and possibly a return to Wednesday burgers on alternating Wednesdays. They are not open for indoor service yet but open for outdoor dining, take out meals and canteen service. Information is available during open hours at 760-767-4001.

RV Camping is open for Veterans and guests at very competitive rates. They have 30- and 15-amp hookups, as well as dry camping available with a dump on site (fees apply). Contact Roger at 760-533-5730 for information.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 03/04/2021 05:01