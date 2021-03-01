RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

County Supervisor District 5 Community Workshop

 

Last updated 3/11/2021 at 12:12pm

The County of San Diego is seeking input from residents on how best to use the anticipated federal stimulus funds expected to be distributed under the American Rescue Plan bill. For example, previous COVID-19 funding was used for small business grants, food services, child care services, and income stipends. Community members living within Supervisorial District 5 are invited to attend the virtual meeting listed below to share their ideas.

The meeting is March 18, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84374975711#success


You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 03/13/2021 20:43