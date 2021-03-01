County Supervisor District 5 Community Workshop

The County of San Diego is seeking input from residents on how best to use the anticipated federal stimulus funds expected to be distributed under the American Rescue Plan bill. For example, previous COVID-19 funding was used for small business grants, food services, child care services, and income stipends. Community members living within Supervisorial District 5 are invited to attend the virtual meeting listed below to share their ideas.

The meeting is March 18, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84374975711#success