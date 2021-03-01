"Truck Suicide"

In previous issues of the Borrego Sun, I have read numerous mentions of these large white trucks. These trucks that are thundering through town every hour, and sometimes, I see two trucks in convoy.

I stopped my car at Christmas Circle to let traffic pass when one nearly rear ended me. I was really scared. Why are they coming through town and why has no one done anything to stop them? It must be stopped before there really is a bad accident. They go past the elementary school at quite a speed before putting their brakes on at the last moment to stop at the crossroads. I saw that one crashed on the grade and closed the road for a day.

Jose Gomez

– Borrego Springs, California