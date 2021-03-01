"Remove This Trash, NOW"

My family has been living and working in Borrego Springs for more than 40 years. Never in all that time have we witnessed such a disgusting display of disrespect for our community as is evidenced by the horrible pile of trash currently located near the El Rancho Trailer Park on Palm Canyon Drive east of Christmas Circle.

Despite multiple complaints, the county is apparently unable or unwilling to enforce its zoning rules to force this scofflaw to clean up his mess. This is a health hazard and a vermin-filled mess. Apparently, community outrage is the only thing that might force this issue to be resolved.

We will continue to protest loud and long until this filthy pile of garbage is removed.

Daniel Wright

– Borrego Springs, California