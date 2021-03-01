RSS

Borrego Sun

American Legion: "Cook Your Own Steak Night"

 

Last updated 3/22/2021 at 12:16pm



Don’t miss the American Legion Post 853’s popular “Cook Your Own Steak Night” on Saturday March 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. or until sold out. The Legion will be in full force with their competition grills and serving butcher shop quality steaks. Steak, Potato, Salad, Dinner Roll and Dessert all for $20 and they will have Jim’s Cowboy Cuts for $25. Masks must be worn until you are seated at your outside table (outdoor heaters provided). All CDC requirements will apply. You may order To Go meals too. There will also be live music by The Smith Mountain Boys.



