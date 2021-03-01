Chamber March Madness

I’m not sure if I should laugh or weep at how quickly time is going by right now. I recall looking at the Borrego Sun submissions deadline and thinking “I have plenty of time to write something.” Next thing I know Jolene is emailing me about my article, oops!

March started busy and is staying busy. So far this month the Chamber/Welcome Center has enjoyed a steady stream of visitors wanting information and locals needing help for various projects.

In fact, our numbers for February 2021 were 447; this is a combination of phones calls where we helped the caller 108, in-house locals 29 and 310 visitors totaling 447. In 2020, without the many virus challenges the Chamber helped 61 callers, in-house locals 46 and 616 visitors totaling 723. It is very important that the Chamber keeps these records and many more as the county also depends on this information for various uses. Weather is a strong factor of these records as bad weather creates a drop in visitors and as we’ve seen, so does a pandemic!

Welcome New Members! Run On Earth Fitness and Old Springs Ranch joined in March and we are delighted to have them. For information about either business use the directory on the Chamber website, in fact, if you aren’t using our directory to see what businesses are in the community then you are missing out – borregospringschamber.com.

The Festival Foundation and the Chamber have their fingers and toes crossed in hopes the Drive-in Film Festival will happen. It’s in the counties hands as I type; however, as soon as we get the green light (we are optimistic) we’ll share the news.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day and remember to #embraceborrego.

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

borregospringschamber.com

borregochamberdirector@gmail.com