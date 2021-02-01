Two Separate Attempts

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin in two separate smuggling attempts Jan. 23.

The first incident occurred around 8:58 a.m., when a commercial transport passenger van approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. Agents directed the van aside for further immigration investigation of the passengers.

During their inspection, a canine team alerted to the vehicle and shortly after, agents questioned one of the passengers who admitted to having two packages of suspected narcotics taped to her body.

One package tested positive for the characteristics of fentanyl and the other tested positive for the characteristics of heroin. Agents arrested the woman, identified as a 20-year-old legal permanent resident from Mexico, and held her for further processing.

The total weight of the fentanyl was approximately 2.53 pounds with an estimated value of $28,500, and the total weight of the heroin was approximately 2.77 pounds with an estimated value of $28,750.

The El Centro Sector turned over the woman and narcotics to the U. S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The transport van, driver and remaining passengers were released with no further incident.

The second incident occurred shortly after at approximately 10 a.m., when another commercial transport passenger bus approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. Agents directed the bus aside for further investigation.

During their inspection, the canine team alerted agents to a black suitcase in the luggage compartment of the bus. Agents questioned the passengers to which no one claimed the property.

Agents discovered 92 vacuum-sealed packages of suspected narcotics inside of the luggage. The packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. Agents determined that the luggage was abandoned property and seized it for further processing.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was approximately 51.62 pounds with an estimated value of $116,145.

The El Centro Sector turned over the narcotics to the U. S. Drug Enforcement Administration.