Senior Center Appoints New Executive Director

 

Last updated 2/23/2021 at 9:56am

The Board of Directors of the Senior Center is excited to announce that subsequent to the retirement of long time Executive Director Lynne Vasquez, a new Executive Director will lead the Senior Center into the future.

Leslie Greathouse comes to the Center with an extensive career behind her in accounting and computer technology, among many other skills and strengths.

Leslie said, "I am looking forward to getting to know everyone and excited to be a part of the Borrego Springs Senior Center!"



