RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

SDG&E Encourages Customers to Keep Mylar Balloons Away from Power Lines this Valentine's Day

 

Last updated 2/12/2021 at 11:32am



Heart shaped mylar balloons, while festive on Valentine’s Day, can be dangerous and cause power outages if not tied down properly, accidentally float away and get entangled in high voltage power lines.

The metallic coating that gives them their bright, festive color is a conductor for electricity and what causes an electric outage when helium filled Mylar balloons come in contact with power lines.

It’s around this time every year the electric company notices a surge in Mylar balloon incidents, which is why SDG&E is asking that everyone do their part to help prevent Mylar balloon related outages by following a few easy tips:

· Keep your Mylar balloons indoors.

· If your Valentine’s Day festivities take you outdoors, keep your balloons securely fastened or attached to a weight.

· When the fun is done, dispose of a Mylar balloon by fully deflating it so that it doesn’t get loose and float away. Partially inflated Mylar balloons can easily become airborne.

· If you notice a Mylar balloon, or any object, entangled in an overhead power line, please call 9-1-1 or SDG&E at 800-411-7343. Do not try to remove it yourself.

Over the past five years, Mylar balloons have been identified as the cause of more than 500 power outages to our region’s electrical system.

You might be interested in:
 
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser