Camping Can Resume

As of Feb. 1, camping is now officially open again at California State Parks, following all applicable health and social distancing guidelines.

Find below details regarding what has re-opened and what still remains closed at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. The information was obtained directly from our Park Partner and reflects the latest update.

What is open now?

Camping (developed and primitive)

Dispersed Backcountry Camping

Peg Leg and Culp Valley Primitive Camping Areas

Borrego Palm Canyon Full Hookup Campsites

Tamarisk Grove Campground

Arroyo Salado, Blair Valley, Yaqui Pass, Yaqui Well, Bow Willow, Mt. Palm Springs, and Fish Creek primitive camps

Backcountry Unpaved Roads

Hell Hole Day-use Area: for day-use activities only from sunrise to sunset

Sunrise Trail Head Parking/Day-use Areas

Coyote Canyon Above 3rd Crossing

North Coyote Canyon / Turkey Track Access Gate

Borrego Palm Canyon Day-use (Borrego Palm Canyon Trail Map)

Closed in our park:

Anza-Borrego Visitor Center (Available staffed information tables outside Thursdays to Mondays and ABF State Park Store Mobile Trailer Thursdays to Sundays)

Most special events and tours continue to be cancelled until further notice

Group camps and group picnic areas

Statewide:

Some park units and campground sites continue to be temporarily closed due to the pandemic, impacts from wildfires or other issues

Please visit the webpage of your local outdoor destination to find out if it is open

High public-use indoor facilities, including museums and visitor centers

Special events and tours continue to be canceled until further notice

When camping and recreating in the Park, always remember to follow the LEAVE NO TRACE principles, adapted for the more sensitive desert environment and our Anza-Borrego Desert HERE!