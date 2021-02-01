VIEWPOINT: Outrage and Hope

Protests in the streets. American towns literally on fire. Police outnumbered by looters. And millions of unemployed.

All the events that have led to where we are as a country have happened, for better or worse.

The only thing we can do now is live in the present and prepare for the future.

And there are consequences for all when even one of these events takes place.

Who could have imagined the level of disorganization, stay-at-home orders, and economic shutdown that changed our lives forever.

COVID-19 has accelerated trends that were already in place. It exposed existing problems and an underlying movement that has been active for many years. Those with lower incomes were the most likely to lose their jobs and were also frequently found to be infected with the actual virus. The Federal Reserve printed trillions of dollars to pay for the bailout programs and continues to be on the hook for further stimulus monies as the new administration takes power. Keep in mind, there is no such thing as a “free lunch,” (Paul McCracken).

There is nothing new under the sun. Stimulus Programs have been around since the beginning of time. Do you think they really work?

Economic stress is listed as responsible for the rise in divorces, child abuse, suicide and depression. Of those making $40,000 or less per year, most have less than a few hundred dollars in savings. (Stansberry Research).

How do we balance those that don’t want a handout and just want to go back to work and take their chances with those that are just staying at home and taking benefits? People really look at it this way, the Federal Government doesn’t do anything quickly or correctly. We have a vaccine, and they can’t get it into the arms of the people.

What is it that we can all do as Americans, in this small community of Borrego Springs? We can’t solve all of the problems.

What we can do in a positive way, is wear our masks, order our food to-go, not consume it on the premises, and adhere to the County, State and CDC guidelines and be warned by history, we have had to live with some form of pandemic or another, please be aware and try to avoid the pitfalls. This coronavirus continues to mutate and a new more contagious strain was just discovered in Los Angeles County.

How does this impact life in Borrego Springs? Is there anything we can do to make it smoother? Do not leave your residence without a mask, practice social distancing, use hand sanitizer, wash your hands and contribute where you can to help benefit those in need in our community. It is a matter of life or death. Be safe and well.

Rose Marie Grant

– Borrego Springs, California