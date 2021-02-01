"Vaccine Rollout"

My office has received hundreds of questions and I want to provide an update on how you can sign up to receive the vaccine. To sign up for the vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov, where you’ll see the list of available appointments. Another option is by calling 2-1-1.

Last week, the County of San Diego set up a vaccine distribution center in Oceanside. The Oceanside vaccine center can only administer about 500 vaccines a day, which is why appointments fill up so quickly. Around noon each day, the website will refresh with appointments available, so I suggest you check about around noon.

Also, I’m excited to announce that a Vaccine Super Station has been set up at Cal State San Marcos. This will be a tremendous asset to North County as they will be able to administer thousands of vaccines a day.

I also encourage you to call your medical provider. Kaiser, Scripps, etc., all have their allotments for vaccines and may be able to help sooner. Another option is retail pharmacies. Some Albertson’s, Vons and CVS in San Diego County have an allotment of vaccines.

I’ve been disappointed to see the slow rollout of the vaccine from the State of California. As of last week, California was ranked last in the United States in percentage of vaccines administered. The State has known that doses were coming, so it’s disappointing to hear we are the worst state at getting the vaccine to the people that need them the most.

I’m proud of the hard work of the County staff to set up the vaccine stations. It’s been a huge undertaking and they continue to work non-stop to bring more vaccines to North County and our region. I also want to add a special thank you to all of the healthcare workers treating corona virus patients and administering vaccines. This includes our great partners CalFire who will soon bring vaccine events to our rural communities.

The vaccine is the way we defeat this virus, and we are making progress in San Diego County!

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor