American Legion Post #853 is open to members and their guests – Thursday to Saturday, Feb. 18 to 20, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday Feb. 21, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please come down and support our Legion. All active military and veterans and their guests are welcome! They are located at 4515 Borrego Springs Road.

For more information, call 760-767-4001.