Plein Air Goes On

The 15th Annual Plein Air Invitational brings another outstanding exhibition of Plein Air paintings focusing on the unique beauty and environmental significance of the Anza-Borrego Desert and the Borrego Valley.

The 2021 Invitational begins on March 1, as 14 artists spread out through Borrego to capture the beauty of our community in more ways than one. These paintings eloquently testify to the ageless beauty that has been preserved in this special corner of California.

The exhibition is a rich diversity of Plein Air paintings by a select group of artists working in oils, watercolor or pastels, all producing work for the show. The artists bring their own unique interpretation of the landscape and express it in the medium of their choice, communicating their intense feelings about the scenes they view.

“Because of COVID, we have one less artist than in past Invitationals and we have to limit public interaction with the event. We are taking safety precautions very seriously to protect our artists and visitors to the Gallery,” the Borrego Art Institute said in a statement.

Curator for the 2021 Invitational is Kay Levie, Director of the Borrego Art Institute Gallery, who has stepped in as curator to take the place of Shannon O’Dunn who needed to take a break due to some health issues. O’Dunn has become Curator Emeritus, and continues to be available for consulting.

Tim Horn, an award winning artist from Fairfax, California, serves as the Juror for the 2021 Invitational.

Artists for the 2021 Invitational include:

Returning artists: Kadin Goldberg (Laurel, Montana), Ryan Jensen (Blue Lake, California), Thomas Kitts (Portland, Oregon), Margaret Larlham (San Diego, California), Patty McGeeney (Del Mar, California), Stephen Stauffer (Midvale, Utah), Barbara Tapp (Kensington, California), Toni Williams (Solana Beach, California), Simon Winegar (Farmington, Utah), Jim Wodark (Orange, California).

New to the Borrego Invitational are: Dan DeLouise (Rockport, Massachusetts), Susie Hyer (Evergreen, Colorado), Natasha Isenhour (Socorro, New Mexico), and Paul Rickard (Arcata, California).

Calendar of Events

March 1 – 5: Artists out painting

March 3: Quick Draw Competition 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Due to COVID, it is closed to the public)

March 6: Reception and Awards 3 p.m. Outside on the main patio, public is invited.

Gallery Hours

March 1 – 6 gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit the Gallery during these hours to view new daily work.

March 7 – 28 gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Closed on Mondays).