Border Patrol Assist ICSO with Stolen Vehicle Recovery

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assisted the Imperial County Sheriff’s Department (ICSO) in arresting a man and recovering a stolen vehicle on Jan. 7.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m., when El Centro Sector Radio Communications dispatch notified Indio Border Patrol agents that the ICSO requested assistance in locating and stopping a white 1997 Lincoln Town Car, which was reported stolen. ICSO reported that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 86, heading toward the U.S. Border Patrol Checkpoint located near Salton City.

At approximately 3:50 p.m., agents saw a vehicle matching the description approach the checkpoint, make a sudden U-turn and turn back south. As agents attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the driver drove into the desert and became stuck. The driver exited the vehicle and attempted to flee.

Agents were able to track and successfully find the individual, and apprehended the man and transported him to the checkpoint for further processing.

After conducting record checks, it was revealed that the 19-year-old United States citizen, had prior convictions which included “Taking a Vehicle without Owner Consent,” “Possession of a Stolen Vehicle,” and “Inflict Injury Upon a Child”. He was sentenced to 29 days in jail and 36 months’ probation for his crimes.

The El Centro Sector turned over the driver and stolen vehicle to the California Highway Patrol.